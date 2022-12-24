China is hoping to send astronauts to the moon by around 2030. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China hoping rocket that can send people to the moon will be ready to launch by 2027
- The head of the country’s biggest space contractor says the rocket will be able to carry a lunar orbiter and lander for a three-person mission
- Other planned Chinese missions include collecting samples from Mars, deep space exploration and a search for habitable planets outside the solar system
