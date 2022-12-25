The Chinese government has recommended the use of Lianhua Qingwen to treat Covid. Photo: Bloomberg
‘What we need is paracetamol’: Chinese authorities face backlash over drive to hand out traditional medicine Lianhua Qingwen as Covid surges
- The decision to hand out half a million boxes prompted protests from some Yunnan residents who asked for modern medicines
- Opinion is split on the benefits of using the treatment, whose makers say it is based on a formula dating back 2,000 years
