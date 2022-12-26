Coronavirus lockdowns are expected to be a thing of the past with reclassification of Covid-19 management. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

China to reopen borders, drop Covid quarantine from January 8

  • Local authorities will be stripped of the power to shut down entire communities from early next month
  • The decision is the last step in the country’s pivot to living with the virus

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 8:12pm, 26 Dec, 2022

