Heart attacks are a leading cause of death worldwide. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists create new two-faced hydrogel that could repair hearts better, faster after an attack
- Placement of cardiac patches after a heart attack may cause fresh damage to the muscles and tissue adhesion in the area
- New hydrogel could help to reduce mortality by lowering inflammation and boosting post-operative recovery, Chinese team says in recent paper
Heart attacks are a leading cause of death worldwide. Photo: Shutterstock