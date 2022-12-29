Qianshi, launched by Baidu tech giant in August, was among China’s tech achievements in 2022. The quantum computer can be accessed by an app, with users able to download software and send their own computing task. Credit: Institute for Quantum Computing, Baidu
In 2022, Chinese scientists reached new heights, depths and frontiers in pursuit of discovery and understanding
- Researchers in China showed their mettle in fields from space technology to supercomputing, and breakthroughs in physics and deep-sea biology
- Exodus of ethnic Chinese from the US continues as renowned scientists such as Yan Ning and Yau Shing-Tung return to institutions at home
Qianshi, launched by Baidu tech giant in August, was among China’s tech achievements in 2022. The quantum computer can be accessed by an app, with users able to download software and send their own computing task. Credit: Institute for Quantum Computing, Baidu