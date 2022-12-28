A coronavirus subvariant surging in China may be evolving to attack the brain, researchers say. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Omicron BA.5 subvariant may cause more damage – not less: study

  • The coronavirus subvariant surging in China may be evolving to attack the brain, researchers say
  • The study challenges previous assumptions that viruses usually evolve to become less dangerous

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 6:04pm, 28 Dec, 2022

