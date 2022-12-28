China’s foreign ministry says Beijing is the first city to pass the peak of the current outbreak. Photo: TNS
Beijing’s Covid surge has passed the peak, foreign ministry says
- Spokesman Wang Wenbin says people’s lives are gradually returning to normal and pandemic situation is ‘under control’
- It remains unclear how many people have been infected with the virus since authorities stopped reporting daily case numbers
