Travellers arriving at a departure lobby at Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday. The US is considering requiring arriving passengers to take Covid-19 tests before being permitted to enter, according to reports. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

Coronavirus: US may require travellers from China to test for Covid-19 before entering

  • Health officials are considering the restriction after China’s National Health Commission stopped releasing data on caseloads, according to media reports
  • ‘There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing Covid-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data,’ US officials told CNN

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 1:26am, 29 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
