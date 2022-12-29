Travellers arriving at a departure lobby at Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday. The US is considering requiring arriving passengers to take Covid-19 tests before being permitted to enter, according to reports. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: US may require travellers from China to test for Covid-19 before entering
- Health officials are considering the restriction after China’s National Health Commission stopped releasing data on caseloads, according to media reports
- ‘There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing Covid-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data,’ US officials told CNN
