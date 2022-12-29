Cities across China are struggling with a surge in cases, a shortage of pharmaceuticals, and overflowing hospital wards and crematoriums. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

Covid-19 is ripping through China. Could a new variant of concern emerge?

  • Some health experts believe a more severe variant is unlikely to appear, but say it’s critical to closely monitor the situation
  • There could be ‘less pressure for the virus to evolve to evade immunity’ in the country after it stuck to strict pandemic curbs for so long

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 2:10pm, 29 Dec, 2022

