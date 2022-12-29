Cities across China are struggling with a surge in cases, a shortage of pharmaceuticals, and overflowing hospital wards and crematoriums. Photo: AFP
Covid-19 is ripping through China. Could a new variant of concern emerge?
- Some health experts believe a more severe variant is unlikely to appear, but say it’s critical to closely monitor the situation
- There could be ‘less pressure for the virus to evolve to evade immunity’ in the country after it stuck to strict pandemic curbs for so long
