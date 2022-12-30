As cities across China struggle with a surge in cases, a top researcher has warned that Omicron subvariant XBB could cause the next big wave of infections. Photo: AFP
New Omicron subvariant XBB could be more infectious, better at evading immunity, study finds
- It’s the product of two strains merging, which has not been the case in previous coronavirus variants, Japanese team says
- Their results suggest XBB is highly transmissible and resistant to the immune response from being previously infected
