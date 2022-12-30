As cities across China struggle with a surge in cases, a top researcher has warned that Omicron subvariant XBB could cause the next big wave of infections. Photo: AFP
As cities across China struggle with a surge in cases, a top researcher has warned that Omicron subvariant XBB could cause the next big wave of infections. Photo: AFP
Science
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Science

New Omicron subvariant XBB could be more infectious, better at evading immunity, study finds

  • It’s the product of two strains merging, which has not been the case in previous coronavirus variants, Japanese team says
  • Their results suggest XBB is highly transmissible and resistant to the immune response from being previously infected

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 30 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
As cities across China struggle with a surge in cases, a top researcher has warned that Omicron subvariant XBB could cause the next big wave of infections. Photo: AFP
As cities across China struggle with a surge in cases, a top researcher has warned that Omicron subvariant XBB could cause the next big wave of infections. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE