The Chinese pill is derived from Remdesivir. Photo: Handout
Chinese drug matches Paxlovid in treating less severe Covid symptoms, study finds
- Patients who took the Chinese pill, known as VV116, recovered after a median time of 4 days and it had fewer adverse effects compared with the Pfizer drug
- However, researchers from Shanghai said they could not determine its efficacy reducing the risk of serious illness or death because of a lack of trial data
