The World Health Organization logo at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: AP
The World Health Organization logo at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: AP
Coronavirus China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Science

WHO urges China to share more information on surging Covid-19 infections

  • Officials asked to share ‘specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation’
  • Health commission has stopped reporting daily Covid-19 infections and fatalities

Zhenzhen Liu
Zhenzhen Liu

Updated: 3:42pm, 31 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The World Health Organization logo at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: AP
The World Health Organization logo at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE