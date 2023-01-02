Omicron is much more transmissible and its reinfection rate is expected to be significantly higher than other variants. Photo: Bloomberg
China can expect repeat Covid infections with new Omicron strains on the way, scientists say

  • Subvariants BQ.1.1 and XBB have been circulating abroad and could trigger a new round of mass cases in China, biochemist says
  • Virologist says the best strategy is to get boosted, maintain social distance, seek medical help as needed – but don’t panic

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 9:28am, 2 Jan, 2023

