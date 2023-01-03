Medical workers receive patients arriving in ambulances at a hospital in Suining, in southwestern China’s Sichuan province. Photo: AP
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

China orders Covid-19 waste water watch in cities to track variants as cases surge

  • ‘Sewage surveillance’ appears on China’s national Covid-19 directives for the first time as last of zero-Covid curbs are lifted
  • As many as 130 sub-lineages of the Omicron variant have been detected in China in the past three months

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 11:00am, 3 Jan, 2023

