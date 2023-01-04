The fossilised animal found in China’s Xinjiang region could walk with its legs perpendicular to the ground like modern crocodiles. Photo: Shutterstock
China fossil find shows how change of pace helped dinosaurs survive
- Scientists say discovery confirms ancestors of crocodiles evolved to walk instead of crawl before the end-Permian mass extinction
- The structure discovered gave the ruling reptiles the ability to adapt to global warming, and also to run, according to study
The fossilised animal found in China’s Xinjiang region could walk with its legs perpendicular to the ground like modern crocodiles. Photo: Shutterstock