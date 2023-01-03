A crowded emergency department in Shanghia’s Zhongshan Hospital on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 in China: up to 70 per cent of Shanghai’s population has now been infected, says leading city doctor
- Chen Erzhen, a member of the city’s expert advisory panel, says millions more have been infected compared with last year’s outbreak
- The country’s lifting of Covid controls has seen a surge in cases around the country, with one province saying it is seeing around a million new cases a day
