The WHO has been asking China for data since lifting its zero-Covid controls last month. Photo: Shutterstock
The WHO has been asking China for data since lifting its zero-Covid controls last month. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Science

China sends Covid data to international database ahead of World Health Organization meeting

  • The global health body has been asking for more information from China about its current outbreak
  • The viral sequencing data sent to the GISAID database did not identify a new strain but highlighted several Omicron subvariants around the country

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 9:00pm, 3 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The WHO has been asking China for data since lifting its zero-Covid controls last month. Photo: Shutterstock
The WHO has been asking China for data since lifting its zero-Covid controls last month. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE