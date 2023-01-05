Coronavirus particles seen inside a heavily infected nasal cell. Photo: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases via Ohio State University
Nasal spray provides nearly 80 per cent protection against Covid-19, study finds
- But the antibody spray – developed by Sinovac – has side effects, and experts say more details are needed
- It was given to thousands of health workers in northern China for the study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed
Coronavirus particles seen inside a heavily infected nasal cell. Photo: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases via Ohio State University