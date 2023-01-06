Zhang Guocheng, a pioneer in China’s rare earth industry, was among the leading scientists to die recently. Photo: Baidu
Top engineers and scientists dying at an unprecedented rate in China after lifting of Covid controls
- The Chinese Academy of Engineering reported that 20 members have died in less than a month, compared with an average annual death rate of 16
- One doctor in Beijing said academy members usually have privileged access to healthcare, but now there are no beds available to treat them
