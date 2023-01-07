China’s CanSino Biologics has entered “test production phase” for its Covid-19 mRNA booster vaccine, the company said in a post on its social media account. The vaccine, known as CS-2034, targets new Omicron variants of the coronavirus – which are responsible for the vast majority of infections sweeping across China since the country began dismantling strict Covid-19 curbs last month. China has so far relied on nine domestically developed Covid vaccines approved for use, including inactivated varieties. However, none has been adapted to target the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its offshoots currently in circulation. The CanSino booster vaccine is one of China’s first home-grown potential vaccines based on mRNA technology, similar to that employed in vaccines produced internationally by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. CanSino also reported “positive” interim data from a mid-stage clinical trial in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday. According to CanSino, the first phase of its mRNA vaccine production could produce 100 million doses.