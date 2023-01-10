A patient receives IV drip treatment at a clinic in Sichuan province on December 29. A health official said last month that the province was still in a “critical period” to reduce deaths. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China’s Covid-19 cases are dropping, but severe illness wave still on the way

  • Infections peak earlier than projected, especially in rural areas, which were expected to see surge as migrant workers return for Lunar New Year
  • Focus shifts to preventing serious complications, improving treatment and monitoring future variants

Zhenzhen Liu
Updated: 6:37pm, 10 Jan, 2023

