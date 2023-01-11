A Chinese team said its new algorithm could dramatically reduce the scale of a practical quantum computer to 372 qubits – even less than the most powerful quantum computer in the world, Osprey. Image: Shutterstock Images
A Chinese team said its new algorithm could dramatically reduce the scale of a practical quantum computer to 372 qubits – even less than the most powerful quantum computer in the world, Osprey. Image: Shutterstock Images
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists’ claims for new quantum code-breaking algorithm raise eyebrows in the US

  • Today’s mainstream encryption may be vulnerable within years instead of decades after Chinese researchers propose new code-breaking algorithm
  • ‘There’s the nagging question of why the Chinese government didn’t classify this research,’ US cryptographer writes

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 3:30pm, 11 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese team said its new algorithm could dramatically reduce the scale of a practical quantum computer to 372 qubits – even less than the most powerful quantum computer in the world, Osprey. Image: Shutterstock Images
A Chinese team said its new algorithm could dramatically reduce the scale of a practical quantum computer to 372 qubits – even less than the most powerful quantum computer in the world, Osprey. Image: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE