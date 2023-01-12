Apache attack helicopters are outfitted with laser systems to defend against missiles. Photo: AFP
Chinese military invents smart shield designed to make laser weapons useless
- Metallic film prevents missiles from being blinded by defence systems while maintaining clear view of targets, researchers say
- Experiments suggest vanadium coating could deflect 90 per cent of a beam’s energy, reducing sharp glare to small bright spot, according to paper
