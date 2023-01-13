The genetic profile of remains found in a cave in the Altai mountains suggests people with different backgrounds were living in the region around the same time, according to the study. Photo: Alexey A. Tishkin
The genetic profile of remains found in a cave in the Altai mountains suggests people with different backgrounds were living in the region around the same time, according to the study. Photo: Alexey A. Tishkin
Science
China /  Science

Ancient Siberian genomes show migration from North America to North Asia, scientists say

  • Team analysed the genetic data of 10 individuals up to 7,500 years old, a previously unknown hunter-gatherer group in the Altai-Sayan region
  • There were ‘multiple phases of Native American-related gene flow into northeastern Asia over the past 5,000 years’, according to the study

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 12:05am, 13 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The genetic profile of remains found in a cave in the Altai mountains suggests people with different backgrounds were living in the region around the same time, according to the study. Photo: Alexey A. Tishkin
The genetic profile of remains found in a cave in the Altai mountains suggests people with different backgrounds were living in the region around the same time, according to the study. Photo: Alexey A. Tishkin
READ FULL ARTICLE