The genetic profile of remains found in a cave in the Altai mountains suggests people with different backgrounds were living in the region around the same time, according to the study. Photo: Alexey A. Tishkin
Ancient Siberian genomes show migration from North America to North Asia, scientists say
- Team analysed the genetic data of 10 individuals up to 7,500 years old, a previously unknown hunter-gatherer group in the Altai-Sayan region
- There were ‘multiple phases of Native American-related gene flow into northeastern Asia over the past 5,000 years’, according to the study
