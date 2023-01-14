A team of researchers say they have created a new steel that is both ultrastrong and ductile, potentially overcoming a major challenge in steelmaking. Photo: AFP
Scientists have come up with a new steel that is ultratough, yet stretchable
- They say a fingernail-sized piece can bear the weight of a 2-tonne car without fracturing, and it can also be extended by 18 to 25 per cent
- There is industry demand for such a material – both strong and ductile – for use in lightweight and safe transport, construction and infrastructure
