A team of researchers say they have created a new steel that is both ultrastrong and ductile, potentially overcoming a major challenge in steelmaking. Photo: AFP
Scientists have come up with a new steel that is ultratough, yet stretchable

  • They say a fingernail-sized piece can bear the weight of a 2-tonne car without fracturing, and it can also be extended by 18 to 25 per cent
  • There is industry demand for such a material – both strong and ductile – for use in lightweight and safe transport, construction and infrastructure

Holly Chik
Updated: 3:31am, 14 Jan, 2023

