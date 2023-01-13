A research team in southern China is optimistic a new hydrogel could help treat erectile dysfunction in humans after successfully testing it on pigs. The artificial material imitates the structure of natural tissue and has great promise in repairing damaged tissues, according to the researchers, who published their findings in the journal Matter earlier this month. The artificial implant mimics a natural structure in mammals called tunica albuginea (TA), which is composed of collagen fibres. TA can be damaged by ageing, injury or Peyronie’s disease, which causes scar tissue to form. About half of men between the ages of 40 and 70 reportedly experience some form of erectile dysfunction, while an estimated 5 per cent suffer from Peyronie’s disease. Peyronie’s disease was first identified in 1743, yet so far no successful treatment has been identified except for the surgical removal of the damaged tissue, and most replacement materials carry the risk of immune rejection or dysfunction. Flagging libido? Can’t conceive? How TCM treats sexual problems “We noticed that this is an area that has received little attention, yet the related need is huge,” lead researcher Shi Xuetao, from the National Engineering Research Centre for Tissue Restoration and Reconstruction in Guangzhou, told CellPress. The team developed an artificial TA made from an isotropic polyvinyl alcohol gel, which is already widely used to treat damaged tissues in other parts of the body. The artificial TA copies several mechanical features of natural TA and can withstand surgery, the study found. Researchers tested the effect and long-term stability of the artificial TA on Bama miniature pigs, a species whose anatomy is similar to that of humans, and found that it could be used to repair injuries and restore normal erectile function after surgery. Erectile dysfunction: when he’s (not) in the mood for love “We largely foresaw the problems and results of the ATA construction process, but we were still surprised by the results in the animal experiments, where the penis regained normal erection immediately after the use of ATA,” said Shi in the report. “Our work at this stage focuses on the repair of a single tissue in the penis, and the next stage will be to consider the repair of the overall penile defect or the construction of an artificial penis from a holistic perspective.”