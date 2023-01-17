Scientists in China have recreated in the lab a process the powers solar flares. Photo: AFP
How do solar flares form? A Chinese team fires up lasers in a lab to find out

  • Scientists recreate the way the sun’s magnetic fields collide and realign to send charged particles into space
  • The work in the lab mimics powerful, puzzling processes previously seen by telescopes

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 11:00am, 17 Jan, 2023

