Provincial departments can resume vetting and approving performance applications by entertainers from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan from February 16. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mainland China welcomes back Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan stage stars as zero-Covid curbs lifted

  • Approval of performance applications by entertainers from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to start on February 16, Ministry of Culture and Tourism says
  • Eased rules do not apply to foreign entertainers and their staff unless they are already in mainland China

Liu Zhen
Updated: 9:46pm, 16 Jan, 2023

