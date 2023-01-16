Provincial departments can resume vetting and approving performance applications by entertainers from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan from February 16. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mainland China welcomes back Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan stage stars as zero-Covid curbs lifted
- Approval of performance applications by entertainers from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to start on February 16, Ministry of Culture and Tourism says
- Eased rules do not apply to foreign entertainers and their staff unless they are already in mainland China
Provincial departments can resume vetting and approving performance applications by entertainers from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan from February 16. Photo: EPA-EFE