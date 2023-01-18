Low frequency bandwidths usually reserved for smartphones and other consumer applications could be used to communicate with hypersonic craft. Photo: China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics
Could Chinese hypersonic weapons tap Wi-fi bandwidth for communication?
- Researchers in China say a simple antenna could allow home command to stay in touch with a missile travelling at Mach 5
- No data from high-speed tests has been released but the team say ground experiment results show ‘remarkable’ performance
