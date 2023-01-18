A team of researchers in China is working to synthesise a powerful cancer treatment extracted from the leaves of Catharanthus roseus, commonly known as the Madagascar periwinkle. Photo: Shutterstock
A team of researchers in China is working to synthesise a powerful cancer treatment extracted from the leaves of Catharanthus roseus, commonly known as the Madagascar periwinkle. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists hope to turn yeast cells into cancer drug factories

  • Researchers say they will be able to synthesise vinblastine in a lab, paving the way for a cheaper version of the potent treatment
  • The alkaloid is derived from a medicinal plant but is costly to produce because of its lack of abundance and structural complexity

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 18 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A team of researchers in China is working to synthesise a powerful cancer treatment extracted from the leaves of Catharanthus roseus, commonly known as the Madagascar periwinkle. Photo: Shutterstock
A team of researchers in China is working to synthesise a powerful cancer treatment extracted from the leaves of Catharanthus roseus, commonly known as the Madagascar periwinkle. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE