A team of researchers in China is working to synthesise a powerful cancer treatment extracted from the leaves of Catharanthus roseus, commonly known as the Madagascar periwinkle. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists hope to turn yeast cells into cancer drug factories
- Researchers say they will be able to synthesise vinblastine in a lab, paving the way for a cheaper version of the potent treatment
- The alkaloid is derived from a medicinal plant but is costly to produce because of its lack of abundance and structural complexity
A team of researchers in China is working to synthesise a powerful cancer treatment extracted from the leaves of Catharanthus roseus, commonly known as the Madagascar periwinkle. Photo: Shutterstock