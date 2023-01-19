It took less than a year for a Chinese hyperloop facility to complete its first test run after construction started on the project last April. Photo: China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC)
China’s hyperloop completes first test runs, pushing ahead in race for ultra-fast land transport
- Pod travels at 50km/h (31mph) through vacuum tube at Chinese facility to check critical components and prepare for future experiments
- The project aims to develop superconducting maglev trains that can carry passengers at speeds of 1,000km/h or more
