Sun Chunlan, China’s vice-premier in charge of Covid-19 policy, visits medical workers at a Beijing hospital on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s top Covid official confirms cases at ‘low level’ in bid to ease Lunar New Year worries
- Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan says Covid-19 prevention efforts ‘stable and orderly’, citing steady decrease in severe infections
- However, another wave of outbreaks is expected as people travel for family holiday gatherings
Sun Chunlan, China’s vice-premier in charge of Covid-19 policy, visits medical workers at a Beijing hospital on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua