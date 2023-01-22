Lingering symptoms of Covid-19 currently affect 10 per cent of patients, researchers say. Photo: AFP
Lingering symptoms of Covid-19 currently affect 10 per cent of patients, researchers say. Photo: AFP
Science
China /  Science

Long Covid could be longer – and more severe -than we thought, study finds

  • Lingering symptoms of Covid currently affect 10 per cent of patients, researchers say
  • Data shows that long Covid symptoms can last more than a year

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 6:00am, 22 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Lingering symptoms of Covid-19 currently affect 10 per cent of patients, researchers say. Photo: AFP
Lingering symptoms of Covid-19 currently affect 10 per cent of patients, researchers say. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE