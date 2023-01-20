Chinese scientists used lasers to control reactions involving dumbbell-shaped hydrogen molecules. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese team achieves ‘milestone’ by controlling chemical reactions with lasers

  • Scientists in northeastern China are the first to manipulate reactions at the atomic level
  • The research provides a starting point for more sophisticated experiments and could lead to more efficient production of chemicals

Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 7:39pm, 20 Jan, 2023

