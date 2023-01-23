The technology can translate and summarise texts as well as answer questions, heightening concerns about academic fraud. Photo: TNS
What are the threats and opportunities from ChatGPT? Scientists weigh in
- The chatbot has increased the risk of academic fraud and plagiarism, but could also help break down language barriers
- If you ask the bot directly, it will give you a list of ways that it can help scientists – although it will also warn about accuracy
