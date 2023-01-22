Crowds pictured at a traditional flower market in the southern city of Guangzhou on Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus China
China /  Science

China unlikely to see second wave of Covid cases any time soon because most people have already been infected, says disease expert

  • Leading epidemiologist downplays fears over Lunar New Year travel and says 80 per cent of the country has already been infected
  • Wu Zunyou says the wave has peaked and there is unlikely to be a surge in cases in the next few months

Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 4:19pm, 22 Jan, 2023

