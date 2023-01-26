A team of researchers from Wuhan in China and Lausanne in Switzerland say their innovation has the potential to make advanced solar cells more accessible and affordable. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese-Swiss researchers declare path to cheaper clean energy with advance in perovskite solar cell manufacture
- Emerging photovoltaic technology has long been dogged by complex preparation, high cost and poor stability
- New PSC could be manufactured on a large scale competitively, team reported in Science journal
