China finished building the Tiangong space station last year. Photo: Xinhua
China's space programme
China /  Science

European Space Agency says it has no plans to send astronauts to China’s Tiangong space station

  • The comments by the ESA’s director general are the first indication it is no longer interested in working with China on human space exploration
  • Josef Aschbacher says the 22 member states are focusing on their commitments to the International Space Station instead

Ling Xin
Ling Xin

Updated: 9:00pm, 25 Jan, 2023

