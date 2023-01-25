China finished building the Tiangong space station last year. Photo: Xinhua
European Space Agency says it has no plans to send astronauts to China’s Tiangong space station
- The comments by the ESA’s director general are the first indication it is no longer interested in working with China on human space exploration
- Josef Aschbacher says the 22 member states are focusing on their commitments to the International Space Station instead
