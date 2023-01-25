A hospital ward in Beijing, where researchers estimate more than 90 per cent of the population will have been infected by the end of the month. Photo: Xinhua
China says Covid death toll in hospitals is on a downward trend
- The national Centre for Disease Control and Prevention says deaths in hospitals peaked on January 4 and stood at less than a thousand on Monday
- The number of patients being treated in fever clinics is also reported to be on a downward trend
