The Earth’s core, mostly made up of iron alloy, is about 2,900km below the Earth’s surface. It is separated from the solid mantle by a liquid outer core and rotates inside the planet. Image: Shutterstock
Chinese research finds Earth’s inner core may have paused, or even reversed, as part of 70-year cycle
- Geophysicists study earthquake data to conclude solid inner core may have paused rotation and begun spinning in reverse in past decade
- Peking University professor says findings show inner core closely connected to changes on the Earth’s surface, including sea level and temperature
The Earth’s core, mostly made up of iron alloy, is about 2,900km below the Earth’s surface. It is separated from the solid mantle by a liquid outer core and rotates inside the planet. Image: Shutterstock