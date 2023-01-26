The Earth’s core, mostly made up of iron alloy, is about 2,900km below the Earth’s surface. It is separated from the solid mantle by a liquid outer core and rotates inside the planet. Image: Shutterstock
The Earth’s core, mostly made up of iron alloy, is about 2,900km below the Earth’s surface. It is separated from the solid mantle by a liquid outer core and rotates inside the planet. Image: Shutterstock
Chinese research finds Earth’s inner core may have paused, or even reversed, as part of 70-year cycle

  • Geophysicists study earthquake data to conclude solid inner core may have paused rotation and begun spinning in reverse in past decade
  • Peking University professor says findings show inner core closely connected to changes on the Earth’s surface, including sea level and temperature

Holly Chik

Updated: 8:00pm, 26 Jan, 2023

