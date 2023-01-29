According to climate change expert Yuli Shan, the EU should develop a carbon trading mechanism to compensate poor countries. Photo: AP
According to climate change expert Yuli Shan, the EU should develop a carbon trading mechanism to compensate poor countries. Photo: AP
Science
China /  Science

EU exports environmental damage while keeping economic benefits, study finds

  • European Union outsources greenhouse gas emissions, air and water pollution to eastern Europe, China and the rest of Asia, researchers say
  • Meanwhile, over 85 per cent of GDP linked to EU consumers stays within bloc

Ling Xin
Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 3:00pm, 29 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
According to climate change expert Yuli Shan, the EU should develop a carbon trading mechanism to compensate poor countries. Photo: AP
According to climate change expert Yuli Shan, the EU should develop a carbon trading mechanism to compensate poor countries. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE