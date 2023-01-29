Health officials say China’s Covid-19 wave peaked by mid-January, avoiding a surge during the Lunar New Year travel rush. Photo: AFP
Health officials say China’s Covid-19 wave peaked by mid-January, avoiding a surge during the Lunar New Year travel rush. Photo: AFP
China reports sharp drop in Covid deaths during Lunar New Year holiday

  • A total of 6,364 hospital patients with Covid-19 die from January 20 to 26, down by about half from a week earlier, according to CDC figures
  • The decrease mirrors trends in hospitalisations and severe illness, but doubts about Beijing’s health data still linger

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 4:01pm, 29 Jan, 2023

