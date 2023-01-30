Regular exercise, a healthy diet and an active social life are some of the factors which can reduce memory less associated with ageing, a study in China has found. Photo: AFP
Chinese study shows healthy lifestyle can slow age-related memory loss
- Nearly 30,000 people in China were divided according to 6 modifiable choices and their memory loss measured over 10 years
- The findings suggest age-associated memory decline could be mutable, even for those genetically predisposed to the condition
Regular exercise, a healthy diet and an active social life are some of the factors which can reduce memory less associated with ageing, a study in China has found. Photo: AFP