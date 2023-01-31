Hydrogen is produced by splitting water into oxygen and hydrogen using electricity, in a process known as electrolysis. Image: Shutterstock
Hydrogen fuel from the ocean? Scientists say they’ve found a way to do it
- International team introduced an acid layer over catalysts to directly electrolyse seawater to produce the renewable energy
- Existing technologies need high-purity water to create hydrogen, so the researchers looked to ‘an almost infinite resource’
