China has been on the move over the Lunar New Year holiday, with 226 million trips taken by train, road, air and water, according to official data. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 cases declining across China, health authorities say
- Visits to fever clinics ‘at low level’ in week from January 21 and down 40 per cent from previous seven days, according to NHC expert
- But HKU virologist says it’s too early to reach a conclusion about the latest wave, and the full picture isn’t clear without the relevant data
China has been on the move over the Lunar New Year holiday, with 226 million trips taken by train, road, air and water, according to official data. Photo: Reuters