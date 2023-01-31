China has confirmed that the country’s first practical quantum computer, the 24-qubit Wuyuan, has been in use since 2021. Photo: Handout
China has confirmed that the country’s first practical quantum computer, the 24-qubit Wuyuan, has been in use since 2021. Photo: Handout
Science
China /  Science

Chinese scientists make quantum leap with first practical use computer

  • The 24-qubit Wuyuan is based on superconducting chip technology and was delivered to an unknown user more than a year ago
  • Company founder Guo Guoping says the technology will produce visible benefits to daily life within three to five years

Zhang Tong
Zhang Tong in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China has confirmed that the country’s first practical quantum computer, the 24-qubit Wuyuan, has been in use since 2021. Photo: Handout
China has confirmed that the country’s first practical quantum computer, the 24-qubit Wuyuan, has been in use since 2021. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE