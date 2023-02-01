Parkinson’s disease effects millions worldwide, especially those aged over 60. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists’ stem cell experiment raises hopes for effective Parkinson’s disease treatment

  • Monkeys suffering from the degenerative disease found their mobility greatly improved just weeks after receiving the first stem cell transplants
  • If the treatment works on humans, researchers say the cells could be mass-produced to provide an affordable treatment for millions of sufferers worldwide

Ling Xin in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Feb, 2023

