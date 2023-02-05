There are more than 3,000 Starlink satellites in orbit, with plans for a total of more than 30,000, while China is also expanding its smaller StarNet communications network. Photo: SpaceX
Why Starlink and China’s internet satellite groups need to talk to each other
- Research by space agency team finds competing networks could harm each other, with an advantage to the smaller constellation
- ‘Lose-lose situation’ can be avoided if operations are coordinated to make sure everyone has enough room, CNSA study says
