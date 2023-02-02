Laser weapons need large amounts of energy to destroy a target. Photo: AFP
Chinese scientists build hypersonic generator for power-hungry weapons of the future

  • Researchers say the technology could be used to charge military lasers, rail guns and microwave weapons that require huge amounts of electricity
  • The device sets off explosions that turn hot gas into plasma full of fast-moving ions, which are converted into an intense current

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 12:01pm, 2 Feb, 2023

