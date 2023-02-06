The plant’s generator will dissipate heat using lightweight structures mimicking the shape and structure of butterfly wings. Photo: Shutterstock
The plant’s generator will dissipate heat using lightweight structures mimicking the shape and structure of butterfly wings. Photo: Shutterstock
Science
China /  Science

OMEGA-2.0: the butterfly-inspired design to cool China’s space solar power plant

  • Bionic structure could radiate heat carried and reduce the temperature of the generator by nearly half, say researchers
  • China plans to conduct the first space-to-Earth energy transmission experiment in about two years

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 6 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The plant’s generator will dissipate heat using lightweight structures mimicking the shape and structure of butterfly wings. Photo: Shutterstock
The plant’s generator will dissipate heat using lightweight structures mimicking the shape and structure of butterfly wings. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE